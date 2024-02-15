Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis updated its FY24 guidance to $5.74 to $5.84 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.740-5.840 EPS.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.9 %

Zoetis stock traded up $5.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.35. The stock had a trading volume of 502,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,948. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.02. The stock has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,185 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $745,861,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,187,000 after purchasing an additional 109,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

