ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.990-1.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.230-0.240 EPS.

Shares of ZI traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,571,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZI. Morgan Stanley downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.66.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

