ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) is E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for approximately 4.3% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ZTO traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,936. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTO. Bank of America downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

