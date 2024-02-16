120,000 Shares in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Bought by Shenkman Capital Management Inc.

Shenkman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 35.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 87,154 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 13,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TREE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.
LendingTree Stock Performance
Shares of TREE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 115,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,358. The firm has a market cap of $472.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $43.09.
LendingTree Profile
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LendingTree
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.