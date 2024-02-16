5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

5E Advanced Materials Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEAM opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. 5E Advanced Materials has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $8.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at $447,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at $3,229,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of 5E Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

