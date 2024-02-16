60,562 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,000. Carlisle Companies comprises about 1.3% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Carlisle Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 829,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,427,000 after acquiring an additional 63,260 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,572,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $341.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,482. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $350.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.67.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

