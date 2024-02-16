865,293 Shares in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Purchased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 865,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 89,330 shares during the period. 42.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aurora Innovation Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of Aurora Innovation stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. 5,154,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,267,119. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AUR
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Innovation
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.