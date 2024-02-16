865,293 Shares in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Purchased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 865,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 89,330 shares during the period. 42.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. 5,154,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,267,119. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

