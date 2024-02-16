Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Abrdn Healthcare Investors worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 13.5% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 54.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 439,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 154,220 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 55.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 82,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares during the period. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQH stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.41. 137,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,177. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

