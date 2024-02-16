Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,200 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 448,300 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,934,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 685,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 520,656 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 233,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 598.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 220,646 shares during the last quarter.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of AXDX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 33,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,093. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.60. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXDX

About Accelerate Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.