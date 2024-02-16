Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF) Trading Down 4.2%

Aclara Resources Inc. (OTC:ARAAF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Aclara Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32.

About Aclara Resources

Aclara Resources Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth mineral resources in Chile. The company has interests in the Penco Module property covering an area of 253,285 ha of mining rights comprising 28 exploitation concessions and 866 exploration concessions located in the Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, and Araucanía regions regions of Chile; and 369,410 ha of mining rights in Brazil.

