ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Acquired by Herald Investment Management Ltd

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.51% of ADTRAN worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 404,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 245,911 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,405,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,800,000 after purchasing an additional 875,140 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth $1,386,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth $3,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

ADTN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.56. 290,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,209. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.17.

ADTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Argus lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

