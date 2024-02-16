Advisory Resource Group Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advisory Resource Group lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,428 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 12,491 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 291,447 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,024,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,978,803 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $404.06. The stock had a trading volume of 22,281,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,552,326. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $245.61 and a one year high of $420.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $388.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

