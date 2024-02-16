AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Short Interest Up 13.1% in January

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 923,600 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 816,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

AeroVironment Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.44. 198,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.13. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $83.55 and a 12-month high of $143.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.41.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.91 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

