Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CEO Sells $199,244.34 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $199,244.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,966,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,216,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Agiliti Stock Performance

AGTI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,995. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.99, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $19.68.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Agiliti from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group raised Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agiliti

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.