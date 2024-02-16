Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Air Lease worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after purchasing an additional 194,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,356,000 after buying an additional 2,180,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after buying an additional 1,460,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 141.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AL traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.07. 1,573,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.