Air T (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 2,226 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Air T Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.