Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Daniel Kerzner Sells 28,433 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alarm.com Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.76. 280,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,923. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.91. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $71.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALRM

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.