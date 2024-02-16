Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for about 4.5% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,462,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

Shares of KLAC traded up $8.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $661.35. 1,059,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,837. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $677.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $589.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.66. The firm has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

