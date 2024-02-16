Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 5.6% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,181 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE NOW traded down $15.26 on Friday, reaching $764.74. 1,140,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $733.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $639.95. The company has a market cap of $156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.75, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

