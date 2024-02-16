Algorand Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $61.69 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $61.69 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00076673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00025151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00019666 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006229 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,044,651,721 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

