Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BABA. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.91. 16,371,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,538,674. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $105.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

