Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 6,880,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 997,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIRD shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Allbirds has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.35.

Allbirds Stock Down 7.2 %

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

NASDAQ:BIRD traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.96. 977,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,229. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Further Reading

