Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,522 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 347.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $542.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on URI

United Rentals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of URI traded down $10.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $650.31. The stock had a trading volume of 366,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,882. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $673.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $586.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.74 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.