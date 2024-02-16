Allen Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 125.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,863. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

