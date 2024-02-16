Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 3,343 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total transaction of $2,089,340.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,752,310.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total value of $2,089,340.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,122 shares in the company, valued at $87,752,310.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,925 shares of company stock worth $68,376,782. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.03 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

