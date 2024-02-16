Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 8,298 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.26.

CRWD traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $329.24. 2,094,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,839. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $110.46 and a one year high of $338.45. The company has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,522.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

