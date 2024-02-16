Allen Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,097,000 after acquiring an additional 511,084 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,848,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $156,701,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 423,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BIV traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,238. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.