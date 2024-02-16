Allen Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,660 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.27. 339,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,059. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.54 and its 200 day moving average is $86.07. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $96.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

