Allen Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,530 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 4.1% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $279,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 110.5% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $423.57. 1,812,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,150. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $437.90 and its 200 day moving average is $403.10. The company has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

