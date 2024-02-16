Allen Investment Management LLC Has $182.32 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,653 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 2.7% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Moody’s worth $182,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,301,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,359,927,000 after purchasing an additional 205,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 62.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,357,000 after purchasing an additional 85,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $2,471,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $3,236,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Moody’s by 69.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 175,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,432,000 after purchasing an additional 71,693 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.7 %

MCO stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $370.76. 943,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,680. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $386.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $407.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.28%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

