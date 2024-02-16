Allen Investment Management LLC Has $20.54 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,054,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,958 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Ares Capital worth $20,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,397,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,329. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

