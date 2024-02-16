Allen Investment Management LLC Has $32.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $32,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.08. 2,855,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,373. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.44. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

