Allen Investment Management LLC Has $414.26 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 6.1% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of UnitedHealth Group worth $414,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $521.55. 2,116,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $482.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $522.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.