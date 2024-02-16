Allen Investment Management LLC Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 173.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.96.

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,677,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,641. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $166.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,518,945.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

