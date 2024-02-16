Allen Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,116 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Coinbase Global worth $24,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,120.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN traded up $14.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.31. The stock had a trading volume of 33,099,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,593,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 3.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,832,389.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,035.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,832,389.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,035.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $3,479,710.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,487.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,331,507 shares of company stock worth $185,594,063. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on COIN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.