Allen Investment Management LLC Invests $253,000 in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $4.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.89. 168,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.45. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.40 and a 1-year high of $256.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.62). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

