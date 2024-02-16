Allen Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,494,000 after buying an additional 117,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,652,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 856.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 63,171 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.49. 729,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $119.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $727,008. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RJF. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

