Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 27,013 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,013 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $46,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.91. 1,002,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,197. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $45.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

