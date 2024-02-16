Allen Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,288 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,770,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 28.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 190.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 387,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 254,105 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Barclays boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.55.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of APO traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.71. 3,292,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,649. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,260,760. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

