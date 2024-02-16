Allen Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,533,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 6.9% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.48% of Charles Schwab worth $468,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,263,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,081,000 after purchasing an additional 530,797 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $5,766,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $4,930,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.40. 6,030,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,358,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $81.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

