Allen Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.8% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $55,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.2 %

Meta Platforms stock traded down $10.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $473.32. The stock had a trading volume of 23,234,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,871,855. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $488.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,217,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total value of $16,281,261.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,217,444.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 943,699 shares of company stock valued at $358,437,552. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

