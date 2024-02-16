Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 33,859 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,153,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33,859 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 3.5% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Lowe’s Companies worth $239,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,220,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,400,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,004,000 after buying an additional 446,708 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,371,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,518,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.85. 2,388,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.13.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

