Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 49,249 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,249 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $17,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,200.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,300 shares of company stock worth $7,464,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $3.15 on Friday, reaching $1,051.05. The stock had a trading volume of 434,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $795.74 and a 12-month high of $1,074.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $986.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $957.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

