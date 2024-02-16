Allen Investment Management LLC Takes $872,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,117 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591,787 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 36.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $726,454,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $4.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,945. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $157.93. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.92 and its 200 day moving average is $127.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.