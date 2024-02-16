Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.47

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.47 and traded as low as $12.00. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 62,388 shares changing hands.

Altius Minerals Trading Up 3.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44.

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.69%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

