Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.16. 3,791,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,042,126. The company has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.90. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

