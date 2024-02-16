Amit Agarwal Sells 128 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) President Amit Agarwal sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $16,663.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 247,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,163,702.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 4th, Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $1,288,900.86.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,976,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,081.17, a PEG ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.25.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

