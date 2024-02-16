Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 16th (AMAT, APLS, AXSM, CERE, CFLT, DASH, EPAM, EYPT, HLF, HRMY)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 16th:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $185.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $49.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

had its target price raised by Mizuho from $90.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $25.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $34.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $140.00 to $152.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $340.00 to $345.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $30.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $14.00 to $12.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $33.00 to $42.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $72.00 to $86.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $76.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $14.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

