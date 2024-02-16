AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Releases Earnings Results

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. AppLovin updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

AppLovin Stock Performance

AppLovin stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,070,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.69. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.03.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $36,301.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at $521,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $14,229,296.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at $225,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $36,301.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at $521,102.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,332,520 shares of company stock worth $50,806,354 over the last ninety days. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 86.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.04.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Further Reading

