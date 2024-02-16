Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider R. Kipp Deveer Sells 82,796 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $11,299,170.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,004,636.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

R. Kipp Deveer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $10,906,154.25.

Ares Management stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.97. 2,040,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,240. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.13. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $71.36 and a 1-year high of $139.48.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 128.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 29,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,376,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,559,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 4.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

